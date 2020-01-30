Massive python caught by forest department is worshipped by Indian villagers

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
A 15-foot-long python was spotted swimming in a well in Marappattu village in Tirupattur district in South India on February 1.
On getting a call from the villagers, forest officials rescued the python and put it in a bag to take it away.

The villagers, however, were suddenly sad to see the python go.

They felt that though the python had lived near their homes, it had not harmed anyone.

So, to wish it good luck, they worshipped it according to Hindu rituals, and gave it a ceremonial send-off.

They covered its head with a piece of cloth, made a fire offering to it and even applied sacred vermillion to its forehead between the eyes.

The snake was later released at the Ambur forest.




