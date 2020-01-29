Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day

Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day

Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day

If Phil sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter, if he doesn't, we will have an early spring.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day

THEIR ADVERTISING WILL BESEEN.KENNETH CRAIG, CBS NEWS, NEWYORK.I DO LOVE TO WATCH THESUPER BOWL ADS.WELL, HERE WE GO, IN OTHERNEWS THIS MORNING, BY SUNRISEWE'LL KNOW IF WE HAVE SIX MOREWEEKS EVERY WINTER.TAKE LOCK PARTICULARS YOU ARELOOKING LIVE NOW AT PUNKSTOWNS I, JEFFERSON COUNTY TOWNPOPULATION JUST UNDER 6,000PEOPLE, THEY ARE UP AND AT ITALREADY THIS MORNING, AND ATCLOCK 24, THIS MORNING, PHILTHE GROUNDHOG THERE ISSUPPOSED TO MAKE HISPREDICTION AT GOBBLER'S KNOB.IF HE SEES HIS SHADOW, WINTER



Recent related news from verified sources

PETA calls for replacing Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day with a robot groundhog

PETA wants The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club to break from tradition, and is calling for an AI...
Delawareonline - Published

Groundhog Day results 2020: No shadow! Phil predicts early spring is coming

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow on Groundhog Day 2020. As the legend goes, this means we're...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early Spring [Video]Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early Spring

The Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring in 2020.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 03:32Published

This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd) [Video]This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd)

This Day in History: The First Groundhog Day February 2, 1887 Groundhog Day was celebrated for the first time at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Tradition has it that if a groundhog..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.