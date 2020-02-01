Global  

Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan

Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan

Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan

Arab leaders say US initiative does not meet 'minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people'.
Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan: communique

The Arab League rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan at a meeting of foreign...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FT.comDeutsche Welle


Arab League Rejects Trump’s ‘Deal Of The Century’ At Cairo Summit

The Arab League has shot down US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, saying it would...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.com



2013helenlyman

Helen Lyman RT @PalMissionUK: Statement by Arab League foreign ministers following emergency session totally rejects Trump's peace plan and calls on US… 53 seconds ago

SyedZaidiShiraz

Shiraz Zaidi RT @AJEnglish: Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan saying it does not meet the 'minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian peop… 1 minute ago

arachnochist

Salford Mafioso #NoWarOnIran #CorbynWasRight RT @JVoiceLabour: Trump claimed to have secured Arab backing for his "plan" but Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan - Arab leaders… 3 minutes ago

TheDevKrishna

Devkrishna Vishnoi RT @FT: Arab League rejects Trump’s Middle East plan https://t.co/wfOOUTXiK3 4 minutes ago

krstnmccrthy

Kristin McCarthy RT @NeriZilber: Question Mark of the Century: -Arab League rejects Trump plan after Arab govts showed tepid support -US halts Israeli annex… 5 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page #ArabLeague rejects Trump's #MiddleEast plan https://t.co/ulnf46TK1k Arab leaders say US initiative does not meet… https://t.co/JfGGJRMTe8 8 minutes ago

AhmedAWardigley

Ahmed Ali M.Ossoble RT @HarunMaruf: Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan https://t.co/QGv4wmI2W0 8 minutes ago

nikatnite00

nikatnite00-Liberal Hack @realDonaldTrump That son-in-law of yours is something! Statement by Arab League foreign ministers following emer… https://t.co/kMYzznNLUv 8 minutes ago


Palestinians in Gaza react with fury to Trump's 'deal of a century' [Video]Palestinians in Gaza react with fury to Trump's "deal of a century"

Hundreds of Palestinians poured into the streets of Gaza on Saturday (February 1st) in protest at US President Donald Trump's Middle-East peace plan which he dubbed "the deal of the century." The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:58Published

Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan [Video]Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel including security relations after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented this week by U.S. President Donald Trump,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

