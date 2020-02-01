Global  

Mohammed Allawi appointed new Iraq PM, protesters reject him

Mohammed Allawi appointed new Iraq PM, protesters reject him

Mohammed Allawi appointed new Iraq PM, protesters reject him

Ex-minister named as Iraq prime minister-designate, but anti-government demonstrators say he is part of ruling elite.
Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq: President Appoints Mohammed Allawi As New PM

Iraqi President Barham Salih named Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi prime minister on Saturday, in a move...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24


New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters

New Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi appealed to downtrodden Iraqis for their support on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SBS



NATORI_Hiroshi

NATORI,Hiroshi(名取 浩) RT @nafisehkBBC: Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi says he's been appointed by President @BarhamSalih to form #Iraq's new government. He addressed the… 32 minutes ago

Woody___91

Khulood🌻🕊️ RT @abdullaliii: University students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to express… 56 minutes ago

abdullaliii

Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen University students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, to… https://t.co/9lNWBGzYQJ 1 hour ago

AWAKEALERT

Nardeep Pujji RT @AWAKEALERT: #Breaking Mohammed Allawi appointed new Iraq PM Allawi’s premiership backed by Sadr #Hezbollah and #Iran Moqtada al-Sadr… 2 hours ago

levaly2

Lynne Evans Mohammed Allawi appointed new Iraq PM, protesters reject him @AJENews https://t.co/WpLXXYcucH 2 hours ago

GDNonline

Gulf Daily News Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as prime minister, yesterday. Read more:… https://t.co/AP2fOVoLc8 2 hours ago

s_total_s2

Total RT @A7_Mirza: #Iraq Finally, the new Iraqi Prime Minister was introduced Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi was appointed by Barham Salih as new Iraqi… 3 hours ago

