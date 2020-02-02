Global  

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early Spring

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early SpringThe Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring in 2020.
Groundhog Day results 2020: No shadow! Phil predicts early spring is coming

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow on Groundhog Day 2020. As the legend goes, this means we're...
USATODAY.com - Published

Early spring or more winter? Groundhog’s forecast coming

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an...
Seattle Times - Published


Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day [Video]Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day

If Phil sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter, if he doesn't, we will have an early spring.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:32Published

Video: More gray skies ahead Sunday morning; sun breaks through in afternoon [Video]Video: More gray skies ahead Sunday morning; sun breaks through in afternoon

It will be mostly cloudy for Groundhog Day, so we may be in store for an early spring.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:31Published

