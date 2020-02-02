Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says Donald Tusk's comments about an independent Scotland joining the EU are "un-European" and "irresponsible"



Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Raab slams Tusk's comments on an independent Scotland joining the EU: https://t.co/StoLeqlZLK #Brexit 3 seconds ago $Broker$ Dominic Raab slams Donald Tusk over 'un-European' and 'irresponsible' comments on Scottish independence https://t.co/YEM6hcrXec 1 minute ago craignicol Raab doesn't understand Europe, shocker. Johnson wants to lovebomb Scotland into acquiescence.… https://t.co/K8aRwd2Upz 28 minutes ago - RT @politicshome: NEW: Dominic Raab slams Donald Tusk over 'un-European' and 'irresponsible' comments on Scottish independence https://t.co… 39 minutes ago Kevin Meehan Dominic Raab slams Donald Tusk over 'un-European' and 'irresponsible' comments on Scottish independence… https://t.co/7e21ujcUVN 43 minutes ago Dougie The Spanish will be watching closely. Dominic Raab slams Donald Tusk over 'un-European' and 'irresponsible' comme… https://t.co/J2CH2peB18 47 minutes ago ScoobyDrew McBot Dominic Raab slams Donald Tusk over 'un-European' and 'irresponsible' comments on Scottish independence… https://t.co/gky4bvvCrH 1 hour ago The Goose Leading Brexiteer complains about his European peers not being European enough 🙄🙄🙄 Dominic Raab slams Donald Tusk o… https://t.co/XfHW0rjDxX 1 hour ago