Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight evacuating 324 Indians from China’s Wuhan lands in Delhi

As expected, the flight landed at Delhi airport at around 7.30 a.m. on February 1.
India airlifts 323 more citizens, 7 Maldivians from China's virus-hit Wuhan

The flight took off from Wuhan at 3:10 am (IST) and is expected to land in New Delhi at 9:20 am,...
Indiaisgeweld

গৌরব/गौरव/Gourab RT @AskAnshul: Air India special flight to evacuate Indian citizens from China's Wuhan today. Wuhan is the epicentre of coronavirus. Salu… 17 seconds ago

Arufau_

Arufau Akhthar🎈 RT @ANI: Air India special flight carrying the second batch of Indian passengers on board took off from Wuhan (China) at 0310 hours today.… 3 minutes ago

mayankg406

{Leo}The Dragon King Coronavirus: India rescues 7 Maldivians in Wuhan, Foreign Min expresses gratitude Maldives's Foreign Minister Abdul… https://t.co/DaKL2ssqN9 3 minutes ago

Indiaisgeweld

গৌরব/गौरव/Gourab RT @ANI: Delhi: Second Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians and 7 Maldives citizens, that took off from Wuhan (China) lands at Del… 3 minutes ago

kan787all

kan787all RT @ANI: Delhi: Second Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians and 7 Maldives citizens, that took off from Wuhan (China) landed at De… 11 minutes ago

TheDevKrishna

Devkrishna Vishnoi RT @TheQuint: LIVE | #AirIndia special flight carrying the second batch of Indian passengers on board took off from the #coronavirus-hit Wu… 27 minutes ago

abhishek_303

Abhishek Gupta Another Air India special flight from Wuhan carrying Indians landed at Delhi Airport https://t.co/wiTN7mORcG 41 minutes ago


Watch: Second batch of Indians reach Delhi from Wuhan, undergo screening [Video]Watch: Second batch of Indians reach Delhi from Wuhan, undergo screening

Special AI flight carrying second batch Indians from Wuhan reached India. 323 Indian nationals and 7 Maldives nationals arrived in Delhi. The passengers underwent coronavirus screening after..

Watch: Indians from Wuhan thank ITBP doctors and officials for their efforts [Video]Watch: Indians from Wuhan thank ITBP doctors and officials for their efforts

Over 300 Indians reached Delhi from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan. A special Air India jet was dedicated to bring them from China’s Wuhan. The evacuated Indians were taken to ITBP’s Chhawla camp and..

