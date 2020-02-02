Global  

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early Spring

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early SpringThe Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring in 2020.
Groundhog Day results 2020: No shadow! Phil predicts early spring is coming

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow on Groundhog Day 2020. As the legend goes, this means we're...
Early spring or more winter? Groundhog’s forecast coming

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an...
mejkline

Margaret Eden Kline RT @washingtonpost: Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil sees no shadow, predicts early spring https://t.co/YgiTScHYNA 14 seconds ago

HoodlyHoodlum

Ashton Pawlowski RT @USATODAY: Punxsutawney Phil has spoken: The weather-predicting rodent could not find his shadow which means that we're in for an early… 18 seconds ago

Trump_Detester

cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ RT @Trump_Detester: BREAKING: Punxsutawney Phil sees no shadow & predicts an early spring, while French Creek Freddie of West Virginia sees… 29 seconds ago

betubadei

Quique RT @WashTimes: JUST IN: Punxsutawney Phil sees no shadow https://t.co/Oe1gUhBKT1 #PunxsutawneyPhil #GroundhogDay2020 https://t.co/kXzFSriDAD 50 seconds ago

Lucas39195205

Lucas RT @howellshetweets: Happy #GroundhogDay Folklore says if the hibernating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil leaves it’s burrow on February 2nd an… 53 seconds ago

RioSonya

Sonya Y Del Rio Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil sees no shadow, predicts early spring. For many in the Lower 48, it's been a… https://t.co/SVOfQnzY7c 2 minutes ago


WEB EXTRA: Ground Hog Day Prediction [Video]WEB EXTRA: Ground Hog Day Prediction

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow which means he predicts that Spring will come early.

Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don't See Their Shadows [Video]Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don't See Their Shadows

Good news for those who love warmer weather. Staten Island Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil both agree there will be an early spring this year. 

