Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > France quarantines 180 in former holiday camp as coronavirus precaution

France quarantines 180 in former holiday camp as coronavirus precaution

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
France quarantines 180 in former holiday camp as coronavirus precautionFrance quarantines 180 in former holiday camp as coronavirus precaution
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

StevenFlood8

Steven Flood RT @euronews: Coronavirus evacuees have been sharing in a local sea urchin festival. https://t.co/v7roda1KTV 47 seconds ago

aliciantolin

Alicia Antolin de la Hoz ❌🇪🇸❌ RT @JPLuisi1: France: Quaratines: 180 in former holiday camp as coronavirus precaution. Canada: Does nothing. #Coronarivus https://t.co/L… 17 minutes ago

Amazing_Europe

Amazing Europe EuroNews France quarantines 180 in former holiday camp as coronavirus precaution https://t.co/AJZibhf29r… https://t.co/J2GQJSZexW 52 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News France quarantines 180 in former holiday camp as coronavirus precaution https://t.co/F0MftdleGD 1 hour ago

JPLuisi1

J.P. Luisi France: Quaratines: 180 in former holiday camp as coronavirus precaution. Canada: Does nothing. #Coronarivus https://t.co/LEBHAAn4Mh 1 hour ago

TribulationNow

Tribulation Now France quarantines 180 in former holiday camp as coronavirus precaution https://t.co/ACqHLX1xXE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.