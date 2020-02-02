Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don't See Their Shadows 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:42s - Published Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don't See Their Shadows Good news for those who love warmer weather. Staten Island Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil both agree there will be an early spring this year.