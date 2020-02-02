Global  

Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don't See Their Shadows

Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don't See Their Shadows

Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don't See Their Shadows

Good news for those who love warmer weather.

Staten Island Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil both agree there will be an early spring this year.
Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don’t See Their Shadows

Good news for those who love warmer weather. 
Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:19Published

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early Spring
The Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring in 2020.

The Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring in 2020.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 03:32Published

