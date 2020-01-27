Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super Bowl 54 Is First To Go 5G

Super Bowl 54 Is First To Go 5G

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Super Bowl 54 Is First To Go 5G

Super Bowl 54 Is First To Go 5G

For the first time in Super Bowl history, the stadium and much of the city around it — including the airport and downtown Miami — have been outfitted with 5G technology.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan

Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan· Porsche is airing its first Super Bowl ad in 23 years to promote the Taycan, its first...
Business Insider - Published

Kim Chi and Miz Cracker will make herstory as the first drag queens to star in a Super Bowl advert

Kim Chi and Miz Cracker will go where no drag queen has gone before, becoming the first to appear in...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maratea20G

Glen Maratea First super bowl i'm gonna too nervous to eat anything 3 seconds ago

NickLilja

Nick Lilja RT @JerryDunleavy: Today is interesting: Super Bowl Sunday & Groundhog Day. It’s also a rare ubiquitous eight-digit palindrome where the da… 6 seconds ago

TerriMa53357237

Terri 《ENIGMA》🇺🇸 B*L*O*C*K 👉ALL Ads on T^w^i^t RT @GOP: ICYMI: Get a sneak peek of @realDonaldTrump’s first Super Bowl ad before the big game tomorrow! https://t.co/Pf8jcOeFcD 7 seconds ago

LilacMay

CityGal RT @NPR: No city has hosted more Super Bowls than Miami, but this is the first time it's urging visitors to think about the region's enviro… 9 seconds ago

CheyenneDancer

Chey Pax 🌈🌊🌊🌊 RT @RKJ65: @GOP @realDonaldTrump Is he the first impeached dude to run an ad during the Super Bowl? https://t.co/JJCXb4BSmR 15 seconds ago

charzdesigns

Char 🇺🇸🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️👠💃✝️🐶🇺🇸 RT @cvpayne: So, I'm in President Trump's Super Bowl ad released couple days ago and the phone has been ringing off the hook (I had no idea… 22 seconds ago

Adrienne042281

NJRJA RT @NFLUK: A Rookies Guide to the NFL. Tag someone who will be watching their first Super Bowl tonight 👇 https://t.co/c4HnYsMUWt 24 seconds ago

vanessa_yanez_

Vanessa Yanez RT @CoachColligan: What an awesome day today is, first it’s 02/02/2020 which you won’t see until another 101 years on 12/12/2121. Plus Happ… 28 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Delicious Super Bowl Cheese Board [Video]A Delicious Super Bowl Cheese Board

Lisa Petrillo says it's all about balancing the savory and sweet.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:33Published

Cheering on Sammy Watkins in SWFL [Video]Cheering on Sammy Watkins in SWFL

Fox 4 talks to those close to Sammy Watkins as he gets ready to head into the Super Bowl.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.