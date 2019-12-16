

Tweets about this Yooty Mom x 3 I had these terrifically crisp and cronchy green grapes at dinner tonight and really wish I had more. 39 seconds ago Pundlik M Shelke RT @NashikNews: the w㏌ter chill, mixed with the aroma of fresh green & red grapes com㏌g ㏌ from l㎲h green farmlands, ㏊s made the #Nashik air… 3 minutes ago Gabriel Green grapes >>> Red grapes 3 minutes ago karinAnanananAAA @instantcrushmp4 yes >:) it’s what they deserve! green grapes emoji justice! 11 minutes ago karinAnanananAAA RT @instantcrushmp4: @uglieho normalize green grapes 11 minutes ago diana @uglieho normalize green grapes 11 minutes ago tamm srinivasan "Overnight Oats" Made by me for Today's Breakfast. 👌👌❤❤👍👍 Rolled Oats, Pearl Millet (Bajra) Flakes, Sunflower Seed… https://t.co/wvikPX9Zv7 21 minutes ago Waerator RT WineFolly: One of the most important moments in a grapevine’s annual lifecycle is when grapes turn from green to… https://t.co/4ZgnhrNJ4I 1 hour ago