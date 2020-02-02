Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > People Urged To 'Go Red For Women' On Feb. 7 To Raise Awareness Of Heart Disease In Women

People Urged To 'Go Red For Women' On Feb. 7 To Raise Awareness Of Heart Disease In Women

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:41s - Published < > Embed
People Urged To 'Go Red For Women' On Feb. 7 To Raise Awareness Of Heart Disease In Women

People Urged To 'Go Red For Women' On Feb. 7 To Raise Awareness Of Heart Disease In Women

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

Dr. Icy Fergus of Mount Sinai Hospital stopped by to discuss it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

People Urged To ‘Go Red For Women’ On Feb. 7 To Raise Awareness Of Heart Disease In Women

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lorctrz

Lorraine C. Trzeciak RT @CBSNewYork: February is American Heart Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading… 41 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York February is American Heart Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the… https://t.co/CYqo4ueeXK 44 minutes ago

iyer_sk

SK Iyer AAP dismissed BJP’s manifesto as a “jumla patr”,with CM Arvind Kejriwal claiming it was clear that voting for the s… https://t.co/jKq97bpLRU 2 days ago

NnaemekaNwaiwu

Nnaemeka Nwaiwu RT @CHSommers: Firms urged to crack down on office sports talk. Why? Apparently it’s alienating for women and encourages toxic masculinity.… 2 days ago

JulieJulzmarsh

Julie Marshall💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @W_e_e_b_s: @lisanandy The party who buried the Mcrone report. The party who parks nukes 30 miles from our most populated city. The part… 3 days ago

W_e_e_b_s

Weebs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍻🏳️‍🌈🦄 @lisanandy The party who buried the Mcrone report. The party who parks nukes 30 miles from our most populated city.… https://t.co/vcfOe3St5L 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.