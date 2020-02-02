Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sunday's Date 02-02-2020 Is A Ruper Rare Palindrome Day

Sunday's Date 02-02-2020 Is A Ruper Rare Palindrome Day

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Sunday's Date 02-02-2020 Is A Ruper Rare Palindrome DayWhy Sunday's date is rare.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sunday's date is a rare palindrome that hasn't happened in over 900 years

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, reads the same backward and forward. It also happens to be the day of the Super...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

angrikhsan

Ⓐngri RT @twschaller: Sunday will be a super-rare 8 digit palindromic date : 02022020 First such numerical palindrome in 900 years #palindrome #d… 6 seconds ago

DragonForgedPJ

PJ RT @JerryDunleavy: Today is interesting: Super Bowl Sunday & Groundhog Day. It’s also a rare ubiquitous eight-digit palindrome where the da… 14 seconds ago

HeshamNosair

Hesham RT @NaguibSawiris: Today Sunday is an especially exciting day. It is the second date in 1000 years that can be written the same way both ba… 19 seconds ago

mrlnpnzln

L RT @rapplerdotcom: February’s first Sunday this year is extra special! 02-02-2020 is a rare, eight-digit palindrome date because it reads… 29 seconds ago

SachinHorakeri

Sachin Horakeri RT @ProblemsInGSTN: RT if you are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & wasting you… 1 minute ago

Tech_Soapbox

Lianne P. RT @cybergeekgirl: My book "The Rise of the Cyber Women" will be released on Sunday 8 March 2020 - #InternationalWomenDay. Find out more in… 1 minute ago

GprasadadvGopal

Gopal Prasad RT @AkbaruddinIndia: Sunday 02/02/2020 is rare! Only 8 digit palindrome this century written as 02/02/2020 Last 8 digit palindrome of sim… 2 minutes ago

outrofir

fira ✨TAEKOOK CUPHOLDER EVENT SURABAYA✨ Date : Sunday, 05 April 2020 Time : 11.00-16.00 wib Place : Foresthree Coffee K… https://t.co/Sszcb8Deyd 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.