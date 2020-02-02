Global  

Hospital staff form human chain around Paris hospital to protest "underfunding"

Hundreds of hospital workers, including doctors and nurses, on Sunday (February 2nd) formed a human chain around their building in Paris to defend public hospitals from "collapse.
Hundreds of hospital workers, including doctors and nurses, on Sunday (February 2nd) formed a human chain around their building in Paris to defend public hospitals from "collapse." The protesters accuse the government of underfunding the Robert-Debré hospital and public hospitals in general.

Twenty-eight doctors resigned en masse from their administrative roles at the Robert-Debré hospital earlier this week in protest at the situation.




