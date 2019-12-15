Global  

Sunday Supplement: Man Utd’s recruitment ‘chaos’

Sunday Supplement: Man Utd’s recruitment ‘chaos’

Sunday Supplement: Man Utd’s recruitment ‘chaos’

How did Man Utd end up signing Odion Ighalo?

The Sunday Supplement panel assess United’s Deadline Day move and what it says about their recruitment policy.
Is Haaland ready for Man Utd? [Video]Is Haaland ready for Man Utd?

The Sunday Supplement's Melissa Reddy thinks it may be too early for Salzburg's Erling Braut Haaland to join Manchester United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:19Published

