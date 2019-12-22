Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sunday Supplement: The Newcastle debate

Sunday Supplement: The Newcastle debate

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 07:27s - Published < > Embed
Sunday Supplement: The Newcastle debate

Sunday Supplement: The Newcastle debate

Are Newcastle a directionless team fortunate to be out of the relegation zone or punching above their weight under smart Steve Bruce management?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hewitson_

Dom Hewitson Strong words here from @CraigHope_DM on Bruce and #NUFC - full @SundaySupp clip here: https://t.co/zGEa8PmRTR? 6 minutes ago

FWPPremLeague

FWP Prem League NEWS: Sunday Supp: The Newcastle debate (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/4DaujxRxUa 24 minutes ago

NUFCwire

NUFC Wire Sky Sports: https://t.co/CQ9jrG1OCK Sunday Supp: The Newcastle debate #nufc 28 minutes ago

FWPNewcastle

FWP Newcastle United NEWS: Sunday Supp: The Newcastle debate (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/XtW9w74RZo 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Pogba stay at Old Trafford? [Video]Will Pogba stay at Old Trafford?

The Sunday Supplement panel debate Paul Pogba's future at Manchester Utd and whether the club will consider cutting their losses and selling the French international.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:47Published

Will Arsenal’s Arteta gamble pay off? [Video]Will Arsenal’s Arteta gamble pay off?

The Sunday Supplement panel debate whether Mikel Arteta will be able to repay Arsenal’s faith in him.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.