Hoagies For Hope Event Underway At Clearview Regional High School

WILL BE MONITORING NO FLY ZONEAND A NO DRONE ZONE AROUNDTHAT STADIUM.WELL, ON THE SUPER BOWLSUNDAY GLOUCESTER COUNTYCOMMUNITY IS SHIFTINGATTENTION FROM FOOTBALL TOHELPING LOCAL FAMILIES INNEED.HOAGIES FOR HOPE IS UNDERWAYAT CLEAR VIEW REGIONAL HIGHSCHOOL RIGHT NOW.THAT'S WHERE "EYEWITNESS NEWS"REPORTER CRYSTAL CRANMOREJOINS US LIVER WITH A WHOLELOT OF VOLUNTEERS, KRIS TAL,GOOD MORNING.Reporter: HI, GOOD MORNING,JAN, WELL, I FINALLY JOINEDTHE ASSEMBLY LINE, I HAVE ALLOF MY NEW FRIENDS HERE, HEREAT THE CLEARVIEW REGIONAL HIGHSCHOOL MAKING HOAGIES, HOAGIESFOR HOPE.IT IS A LONG TIME TRADITIONHERE.AT CLEARVIEW REGIONAL HIGHSCHOOL.I HAVE WITH ME MY NEW FRIENDSCHRISTINA WHO WILL TALK MOREABOUT HOAGIES FOR HOPE.WHAT CAN YOU TELL ME ABOUT THEINITIATIVE?WELL, WE STARTED THIS TOKIND OF HELP PEOPLE IN OURCOMMUNITY THAT ARE GOINGTHROUGH SOME HARD TIMES, ANDTO GIVE BACK TO THEM, TO MAYBEMAKE WHAT THEY'RE GOINGTHROUGH LITTLE LESS STRESSFUL.I SEE THE PIONEERS CHEERINGBACK HERE, THE MASCOT GETTINGEVERYONE PUMPED, A CROWDEDCALF TEAR Y HOW MANYVOLUNTEERS DO WE HAVE HERETHIS MORNING AND HOW MANYHOAGIES WE MAKING?WE HAVE OVER 300 STUDENTVOLUNTEERS, AND PROBABLY CLOSETO 75 OR 100 ADULT VOLUNTEERS.AND AROUND 2,000 HOAGIES ISTHE GOAL FOR TODAY.WOW.AND THEN YOU TALK ABOUT, YOUKNOW, THE GAME PLAN, I MEAN,YOU GUYS HAVE BEEN HERE REALLYEARLY THIS MORNING, TALK ABOUTHOW DO WE MAKE THINGS SMOOTH?WELL, IT STARTS MONTHS AGO,AND IT STARTED WHEN ALL DAYFRIDAY.WE HAVE AN IN-SERVICE BUT OUROFFERS REMEMBERS IN ANDORGANIZING, YESTERDAY WE WEREHERE PUTTING PEPPERS, ONIONSIN THE CUPS STARTING TO SLICETHE LUNCH MEET THEN HERE AT5:00 A.M.

TO JUST KIND OF GETEVERYTHING SET UP SO THEASOMUGHA EM BRIDGE LINE CANRUN SMOOTH, HOPEFULLY NOPROBLEMS.WHAT ARE SOME OF THEPOPULAR HOLING US?I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE OUTTHERE LOVE GOOD HOAGIE SUPERBOWL.I SEE INSTRUCTIONS ON THEHOAGIES WATCH KIND ARE WEEATING?POST POPULAR IS THE ITALIANHOAGIE.WE SELL OVER A THOUSAND OFTHOSE.AND THEN WE SELL ABOUT 800TURKEY HOAGIES THAN YEAR WEADDED CHEESE HOAGIES AS AVEGETARIAN OPTION.SO FEW OF THOSE.AND THEN WE HAVE TRAY THATCOMES WITH A ASSORTED HOAGIEPEOPLE CAN GET ALSO.I LOVE IT.SO PICK UP FROM 10:00 A.M.

TO2:00 P.M.LAST YEAR VOLUNTEERS RAISED$24,000.THE GOAL OBVIOUSLY THIS YEAR,TO RAISE MORE, AND EVERY PENNYCOUNTS.JAN, WE TOSS IT BACK TO YOU,FOR NOW LIVE IN MULLICA HILLNEW JERSEY, CRYSTAL CRANMORE,