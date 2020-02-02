Global  

Pampered rescue dogs enjoy lunch at dining table

Pampered rescue dogs enjoy lunch at dining table

Pampered rescue dogs enjoy lunch at dining table

Two pampered rescued dogs sit down for lunch with their owner in Saraburi, north eastern Thailand.
Pampered rescue dogs enjoy lunch at dining table

Two pampered rescued dogs sit down for lunch with their owner in Saraburi, north eastern Thailand.

The well-groomed pet pooches, named Gamnan Songkran and Greetgreet, enjoyed tucking into a bowl of noodles for lunch on January 13.

Their owner, Sak Lorsungnern, said: ''They were both homeless mongrels before took them in and now they live like emperors.''




