Pampered rescue dogs enjoy lunch at dining table

Two pampered rescued dogs sit down for lunch with their owner in Saraburi, north eastern Thailand.

The well-groomed pet pooches, named Gamnan Songkran and Greetgreet, enjoyed tucking into a bowl of noodles for lunch on January 13.

Their owner, Sak Lorsungnern, said: ''They were both homeless mongrels before took them in and now they live like emperors.''