Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sofia Kenin > Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy

Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy

Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy

First time grand slam champion Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy after beating Garbine Muguruza in the final on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy

SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (FEBRUARY 2, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF AUSTRALIAN OPEN WOMEN'S CHAMPION, SOFIA KENIN WITH TROPHY 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN OPEN WOMEN'S CHAMPION, SOFIA KENIN, SAYING: "I believed the whole match.

But, I feel like things started changing for me when I broke in the second set to make it 3-1.

I felt like, alright I got this, it's time to go and the third set, the two all game was really close.

A lot of emotions were happening at the beginning of the third set.

But, then, I was down love forty.

I knew I needed to put that somehow put that aside or else I wouldn't be here.

So, when I won that game to make it 3-2 I was fired up and I was ready to go." 3.

KENIN GIVEN CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE / KENIN SHAKING AND SPRAYING BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE 4.

VARIOUS OF KENIN AND HER FATHER, ALEX KENIN, WITH TROPHY STORY: Sofia Kenin posed with her maiden Grand Slam trophy on the banks of Melbourne's Yarra River on Sunday (February 2) after fighting her way back from a set down to beat Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final.

Kenin may not have the strength or build of her Spanish opponent, but what she lacked in power she made up for in willpower as she took down double Grand Slam winner Muguruza 4-6 6-2 6-2.

Born in Moscow to Russian immigrant parents, the 14th seed became the youngest American since Serena Williams in 2002 to win a major, with Muguruza double faulting on Kenin's second match point to end an engrossing contest of over two hours.



Recent related news from verified sources

Sofia Kenin enters Australian Open semifinals, to face Ash Barty

Sofia Kenin kept her game neat and tidy to see off big-hitting Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 at the...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNew Zealand Herald


Youngster Sofia Kenin stuns Garbine Muguruza to claim first Grand Slam title with Australian Open triumph

Tennis celebrated another brilliant young female star in Melbourne as 21-year-old Sofia Kenin...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldWorldNewsMid-DaySeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GulfNewsSport

Gulf News Sport In pictures: Sofia #Kenin poses with the #AusOpen trophy. @gulf_news @AustralianOpen @Mattjosmith https://t.co/GCYt4wzq4I 8 hours ago

Jonas62712964

Jonas RT @gulf_news: In Pictures: Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy https://t.co/VwHA3VNUKA 8 hours ago

gulf_news

Gulf News In Pictures: Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy https://t.co/VwHA3VNUKA 8 hours ago

ArcKPhoto

Andy Cheung Australian Open Women's Singles Champion Sofia "Sonya" Kenin poses for a photoshoot with Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cu… https://t.co/lfnWeaU34h 11 hours ago

barbour_scott

Scott Barbour Sofia Kenin of the USA poses for photographers with the Daphne Ackhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's sing… https://t.co/Z5m3YO07EK 23 hours ago

NovedadesTenis

Novedades Tenis Sofia Kenin poses with the trophy in 2020 Australian Open https://t.co/rlODfI5acw 1 day ago

TenisActualidad

Tenis Actualidad Sofia Kenin poses with the trophy in 2020 Australian Open https://t.co/bjAp9eop6R 1 day ago

javiermunoz67

Javier Muñoz Sofia Kenin poses with the trophy in 2020 Australian Open.. 🎈🎊❤️❤️ https://t.co/LCcJ817ySU 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open [Video]Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win [Video]Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was &quot;lucky&quot; to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be &quot;skiing in Switzerland.&quot; The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.