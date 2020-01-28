Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy

SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (FEBRUARY 2, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF AUSTRALIAN OPEN WOMEN'S CHAMPION, SOFIA KENIN WITH TROPHY 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN OPEN WOMEN'S CHAMPION, SOFIA KENIN, SAYING: "I believed the whole match.

But, I feel like things started changing for me when I broke in the second set to make it 3-1.

I felt like, alright I got this, it's time to go and the third set, the two all game was really close.

A lot of emotions were happening at the beginning of the third set.

But, then, I was down love forty.

I knew I needed to put that somehow put that aside or else I wouldn't be here.

So, when I won that game to make it 3-2 I was fired up and I was ready to go." 3.

KENIN GIVEN CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE / KENIN SHAKING AND SPRAYING BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE 4.

VARIOUS OF KENIN AND HER FATHER, ALEX KENIN, WITH TROPHY STORY: Sofia Kenin posed with her maiden Grand Slam trophy on the banks of Melbourne's Yarra River on Sunday (February 2) after fighting her way back from a set down to beat Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final.

Kenin may not have the strength or build of her Spanish opponent, but what she lacked in power she made up for in willpower as she took down double Grand Slam winner Muguruza 4-6 6-2 6-2.

Born in Moscow to Russian immigrant parents, the 14th seed became the youngest American since Serena Williams in 2002 to win a major, with Muguruza double faulting on Kenin's second match point to end an engrossing contest of over two hours.