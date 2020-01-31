Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Big bets placed on Super Bowl Sunday.

Big bets placed on Super Bowl Sunday.

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Big bets placed on Super Bowl Sunday.NEWS: Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest sports betting day of the year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

From the national anthem to first player to score, here are some Super Bowl LIV prop bets

The most popular day for prop bets in the sports gambling industry is Super Bowl Sunday, and the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Super Bowl LIV prop bets, predictions and everything you need for Chiefs vs. 49ers

While you solidify your Super Sunday plans, dig into some Super Bowl LIV picks and key players for...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bentli52716884

Bentli RT @CryptoBetCom: Las Vegas Super Bowl Betting💰 Out of the $154.7 million wagered, the books held $18.8 million (12.1%) New Jersey Super B… 1 day ago

Justa_Squirrel

Unacceptable to almost everyone @RollxTidexTee They did. But if they never had the money in the first place that makes no difference. You gotta thi… https://t.co/ACze9XkqXx 1 day ago

HDHSports

Henry Herald Sports Retail and online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania suffered a net revenue loss of $3.3 million on bets placed on Super B… https://t.co/uq0cdxWD42 1 day ago

CNDSportsDesk

Clayton News Sports Retail and online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania suffered a net revenue loss of $3.3 million on bets placed on Super B… https://t.co/923MQ6bS1g 1 day ago

CryptoBetCom

CryptoBet.com 🎰 Las Vegas Super Bowl Betting💰 Out of the $154.7 million wagered, the books held $18.8 million (12.1%) New Jersey S… https://t.co/NLyXNIu1fY 1 day ago

Katlynn_pope

Kat☮️ The other day I listened to my boyfriends Super Bowl bets Then last night we placed bets on who is gonna win the B… https://t.co/WAqDYz0jzZ 1 day ago

TrapGod100

DefinitionOfaHustler Shout out to all my peoples that had placed super bowl 🏟 bets with me 2 days ago

WDEL

101.7FM / 1150AM WDEL The "house" made just shy of a quarter-million dollars off bets made on Super Bowl LIV in Delaware, a take of about… https://t.co/E4N4OnOJZZ 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Great Ideas for Serving Up Big Game Leftovers [Video]Great Ideas for Serving Up Big Game Leftovers

You spent all weekend preparing delicious food for friends and family to serve on your Sunday Big Game viewing party, but now what do you do with all the leftovers? Chef from the PBS Television series..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:53Published

Nevada sportsbooks win big on Super Bowl bets [Video]Nevada sportsbooks win big on Super Bowl bets

The Kansas City Chiefs were not the only big winners this Super Bowl. Nevada sportsbooks won a whopping $18,774,148 on wagers totaling $154,679,241, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.