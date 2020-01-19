At protest against Shaheen Bagh stir, 'goli maaro' slogan day after shooting

कृष्णमवन्दे🙏 RT @ippatel: Protest at Shaheen Bagh is an excuse,Wt they really wanted to protest against was abrogation of Article 370 & construction of… 8 seconds ago

Avinash jain RT @TimesNow: The protest against the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh was sponsored: @Ravi4354, Political Analyst tells Preeti Dahiya o… 58 seconds ago

Mitron RT @ANI: UP CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath in Badarpur, Delhi: Protest at Shaheen Bagh is just an excuse, what they really wanted to prote… 1 minute ago