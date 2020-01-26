Global  

Tips For Parents Talking To Children About Grief After Death Of Kobe Bryant, His Daughter And 7 Others

Tips For Parents Talking To Children About Grief After Death Of Kobe Bryant, His Daughter And 7 Others

Tips For Parents Talking To Children About Grief After Death Of Kobe Bryant, His Daughter And 7 Others

One week ago, the world was touched by the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his young daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash in California.

So how can we talk to our kids about these tragedies?

Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, a pediatric mental health expert and psychologist, has some tips.
