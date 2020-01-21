Global  

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes plea for people to go vegan ahead of the Baftas

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes plea for people to go vegan ahead of the Baftas

Oscar and Bafta nominee Joaquin Phoenix has made a plea for people to “go vegan” as he led an animal equality protest in central London.

The Hollywood A-lister used his pulling power to gather a group of activists for a protest where he dropped a 390-square foot banner from Tower Bridge which declared: “Factory farming destroys our planet.

Go vegan.”
