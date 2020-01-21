Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes plea for people to go vegan ahead of the Baftas

Oscar and Bafta nominee Joaquin Phoenix has made a plea for people to “go vegan” as he led an animal equality protest in central London.

The Hollywood A-lister used his pulling power to gather a group of activists for a protest where he dropped a 390-square foot banner from Tower Bridge which declared: “Factory farming destroys our planet.

Go vegan.”