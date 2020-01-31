Spring is coming! Phil the Groundhog sees no shadow

Phil the Groundhog delivered the most desired verdict to the cheers of his followers braving the early morning snow.

"Spring will be early, it's a certainly!

The early Spring ladies and gentlemen!," an official at the prediction ceremony read from a statement purportedly made by the groundhog.

The annual Groundhog Day event at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney has 'Punxsutawney Phil' declaring whether winter will last six more weeks or if spring will come early based on whether or not he sees his own shadow after appearing from his winter 'den'.

The Groundhog Day event was made even more popular by the 1993 film comedy "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray.