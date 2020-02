Places to watch the big game in Southwest Florida

PLANNING ON THROWING A SUPERBOWL PARTY... OR JUST DON’T WATO WATCH AT HOME... THERE ARESEVERAL PLACES AROUND SOUTHWESTFLORIDA THAT YOU CAN GO TO.THERE ARE TWO SPOTS IN HISTORIDOWNTOWN FORT MYERS THAT HAVESOMETHING SPECIAL IF YOU’RELOOKING FOR A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE.FOR THEIR FOURTH YEAR... THELODGE IS THROWING A MEGAPARTY... THIS EVENT OFFERS YOUMORE THAN JUST WINGS ANDPIZZA... YOU’LL GET TO CHOW DOWNON SLOW SMOKED BARBEQUESPECIALTIES... AND ENJOY THEIRSELF-TAP CRAFT BEERS... BUT WHENIT COMES TO WATCHING THE GAME...THEY SAY YOU WON’T MISS A THINGON THEIR JUMBO TRO***SOT***largest tv ... greatenvironmentYOU WILL NEED TO RESERVE YOUTABLE... YOU STILL HAVE ACHANCE.

YOU CAN CALL TRESTAURANT, BUT THEY SAY COMINGDOWN AND PICKING YOUR TABLE ISYOUR BEST BET.HERE’S ANOTHER OPTION IDOWNTOWN FORT MYERS...THE SOCIAL HOUSE IS AIRING THEBIG GAME ON TWO 120-INCHPROJECTION SCREENS... YOU CANWATCH EITHER INSIDE... OR CHEERON YOUR TEAM IN THE GARDEN...ALL WHILE ENJOYING SOMEDELICIOUS BARBEQUE... BURGERSAND MORE.

THEY WILL ALSO HAVDRINK SPECIALS.

THE PARTY KICKSOFF AT THE DOWNTOWN SOCIAL HOUSEAT NOON.THE BOATHOUSE IN FORT MYERS ISHAVING A DECK PARTY ON SUPERBOWL SUNDAY.THEY WILL BE AIRING THE GAME ONTHEIR 180-INCH JUMBOTRON...ALONG WITH THEIR 10 FLAT SCREENTVS... AND DON’T WORRY, YOU’LLBE ABLE TO NOT ONLY SEE, BUTHEAR THE GAME ANYWHERE IN THEHOUSE THANKS TO THEIR SURROUNDSOUND... EVEN THOSE WATCHINGFROM THE POOL..

YES, THE POO***SOT***we have our saltwarer pool...that we produce ev