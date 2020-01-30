Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bering Sea Gold: Underwater Avalanche

Bering Sea Gold: Underwater Avalanche

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:47s - Published < > Embed
Bering Sea Gold: Underwater Avalanche

Bering Sea Gold: Underwater Avalanche

While solo diving on the sea bottom, Scott Foster gets caught in a shower of rocks and silt that forces him to the surface.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bering Sea Gold: Ice and Wolf Eels [Video]Bering Sea Gold: Ice and Wolf Eels

The crew talk about the challenges of ice dredging and all agree that the wolf eel is the weirdest underwater creature.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Bering Sea Gold: One Tough Payday [Video]Bering Sea Gold: One Tough Payday

Just after starting his underwater shift on the Sluicey, Scott Foster runs out of air - and then gas.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.