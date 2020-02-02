'Parasite' Is Taking Home Awards 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:35s - Published 'Parasite' was named Film of the Year at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards. 'Parasite' was named Film of the Year at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bounce Cinema Parasite taking home two awards. That’s good news. #BAFTA https://t.co/fdyLOEXp3l 3 minutes ago The National Korean film Parasite has continued its award season sweep, taking home the Original Screenplay prize at the 2020 Wr… https://t.co/DW7OcT7yME 14 hours ago OPPRIME tv RT @Haydenfilms: The road to the Oscars continues with last night's #ScreenActorsGuild awards, with #Parasite, #Joker, and #TheMarvelousMrs… 6 days ago