Plans for Super Bowl LV in Tampa well under way

Plans for Super Bowl LV in Tampa well under way

Plans for Super Bowl LV in Tampa well under way

With Super Bowl LIV in Miami set for today (Sunday, Feb.

2), city of Tampa Special Events Manager Tony Mulkey gives us a sneak peak at what to expect at Super Bowl LV in Tampa in February 2021.
Plans for Super Bowl LV in Tampa well under way

WEEK LONG.WE'LL KEEP YOU AROUND CLOSER TOTHURSDAY.




