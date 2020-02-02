Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Streatham > Man shot dead in terror incident in Streatham, south London

Man shot dead in terror incident in Streatham, south London

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Man shot dead in terror incident in Streatham, south London

Man shot dead in terror incident in Streatham, south London

A man shot by police in what has been declared a terrorist-related incident in south London has died, Scotland Yard said.

The Metropolitan Police said the shooting occurred at around 2pm on Streatham High Road on Sunday.

The force believes there are also “two injured victims” from the incident and are awaiting updates on their condition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Terror incident in Streatham, London, sees man shot by armed officers and multiple people stabbed

Terror incident in Streatham, London, sees man shot by armed officers and multiple people stabbedPolice say it 'is believed a number of people have been stabbed' in the incident in Streatham, south...
Wales Online - Published

Man shot dead following fresh terror attack in London

Footage of the incident shows a group of heavily armed officers shielding behind a car with their...
The Age - Published Also reported by •BBC Local News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

tjd1307

Thomas Dwyer RT @secretstranger9: Several stabbed and man shot dead in terror related incident. 5 seconds ago

Peter_Clark8

Peter Clark RT @Fr33Sp33ch5: Man shot dead by police after several stabbed in 'terror-related' incident in London https://t.co/MdHRjDMrb6 15 seconds ago

LovesTesla

Batty Natty Man shot dead by police in Streatham, London, in a 'terror-related' incident #streatham https://t.co/OdpgbskZuz 16 seconds ago

PaulTwigg4

Paul Man shot dead by police in Streatham, London, in a 'terror-related' incident #streatham https://t.co/0YI8bZskpY 21 seconds ago

gori_1977

ゆきんこ RT @5Pillarsuk: More eye witness video footage has emerged of the terror-related incident which took place this afternoon in Streatham, sou… 23 seconds ago

ChristineGrimm

Christine Grimm RT @Newsweek: Man shot dead by police after "terrorist-related" incident in London, multiple people apparently stabbed https://t.co/OsuKhAV… 31 seconds ago

Lybio

Lybio✏️⭐️🇺🇸🖥️💪📒🌎🌐📝🇨🇦💻 RT @secretstranger9: Several stabbed and man shot dead in terror related incident. https://t.co/KP5QONaPSJ 35 seconds ago

demindblower

⚘Are We All Asleep● ?⚘ ⚘▀▄▀▄▀▄⚘▄▀▄▀▄▀⚘ "Man shot dead by police in Streatham, London, in a 'terror-related' incident" #streatham https://t.co/5sOFQfKKgO 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police shoot dead man after London stabbing [Video]Police shoot dead man after London stabbing

Police shot dead a man in south London on Sunday after several people were believed to have been stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related incident.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:16Published

Londoners evacuate as armed police shoot dead man in 'terrorist-related' incident in Streatham [Video]Londoners evacuate as armed police shoot dead man in 'terrorist-related' incident in Streatham

Londoners have been told to evacuate Streatham High Road as armed police shot dead a man in a "terrorist-related" incident in Streatham on February 2. According to reports, two people have been..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.