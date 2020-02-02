Man shot dead in terror incident in Streatham, south London
Man shot dead in terror incident in Streatham, south London
A man shot by police in what has been declared a terrorist-related incident in south London has died, Scotland Yard said.
The Metropolitan Police said the shooting occurred at around 2pm on Streatham High Road on Sunday.
The force believes there are also “two injured victims” from the incident and are awaiting updates on their condition.
