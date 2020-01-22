Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus

Living legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet another brace for Juventus Sunday.

According to CNN, the goal brought his tally for the club up to 50 goals.

The Portuguese international only joined the Italian outfit in 2018 but has netted his half-century in just 70 games.

Both of his latest goals came from the penalty spot as Juventus beat Fiorentina 3-0 to cement its place at the summit of Serie A.

The dependable 34-year-old squeezed his first spot kick underneath Bartlomiej Drągowski.