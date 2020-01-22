Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Juventus F.C. > Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus

Living legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet another brace for Juventus Sunday.

According to CNN, the goal brought his tally for the club up to 50 goals.

The Portuguese international only joined the Italian outfit in 2018 but has netted his half-century in just 70 games.

Both of his latest goals came from the penalty spot as Juventus beat Fiorentina 3-0 to cement its place at the summit of Serie A.

The dependable 34-year-old squeezed his first spot kick underneath Bartlomiej Drągowski.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps [Video]Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Portugual teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Old Trafford. Fernandes completed his move to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

These Are The Four Things That Cristiano Ronaldo Spends His Fortune On [Video]These Are The Four Things That Cristiano Ronaldo Spends His Fortune On

These Are The Four Things That Cristiano Ronaldo Spends His Fortune On

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.