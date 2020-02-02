Streatham attack eyewitness: 'It took over half an hour for ambulances to arrive' 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 06:21s - Published Streatham attack eyewitness: 'It took over half an hour for ambulances to arrive' Streatham attack eyewitness: 'It took over half an hour for ambulances to arrive' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this