Mike Bloomberg's Super Bowl ad shows a mom who lost her son to gun violence; 117 new emojis coming to...



Tweets about this Justin Gutierrez RT @Baseball_Naz: Annual baseball tradition on Super Bowl Sunday: Workout Breakfast Church #EDM #PIF #BCBU https://t.co/OZgtIlX0FW 2 minutes ago Tom and Ros Fagen What a great Super Bowl breakfast to start today https://t.co/yRVwZHYSoQ 2 minutes ago Kori 💃🏻 I have the best fiancé of all time btw I love her she’s making my hungover***a breakfast burrito right now while… https://t.co/1Dv6XuTRdy 2 minutes ago Ｈｏｕｎｄ mom whyre all these little breakfast biscuit things in my car and a pack of corona for the super bowl and ive already drank 2 lol. 3 minutes ago Mr. Optimistic Church ✅ Cooked breakfast ✅ Next up: • Gym •Super Bowl party 3 minutes ago Juan Lobo Pre Super bowl breakfast https://t.co/2tmQKLwzBj 4 minutes ago Shopify XIX. This game was marked by two top QB's, and they definitely started their day with breakfast. Maybe in this supe… https://t.co/Cu4N8I8VAZ 8 minutes ago John Kennedy RT @TomRock_Newsday: Eli Manning received the Bart Start Award this morning. Here is a snippet from his speech at the Super Bowl breakfast… 9 minutes ago