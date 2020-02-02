Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > You're The Worst: Woman Dangles Fake Dream Job Offer Before 'Best' Friend

You're The Worst: Woman Dangles Fake Dream Job Offer Before 'Best' Friend

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
You're The Worst: Woman Dangles Fake Dream Job Offer Before 'Best' Friend

You're The Worst: Woman Dangles Fake Dream Job Offer Before 'Best' Friend

A British woman is facing over 2 1/2 years in prison for being a rotten, rotten friend.

According to Newser, Helen Dove tricked a friend into believing she had found her a dream job.

Dove, 31, impersonated 15 people and sent thousands of emails to 43-year-old Kimberley Baker.

Dove carried out the scheme against Baker, all while they were so close that Dove became Baker's main bridesmaid.

When Baker said her dream was to work in children's services, Dove falsely claimed to be an adoption worker.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.