You're The Worst: Woman Dangles Fake Dream Job Offer Before 'Best' Friend

A British woman is facing over 2 1/2 years in prison for being a rotten, rotten friend.

According to Newser, Helen Dove tricked a friend into believing she had found her a dream job.

Dove, 31, impersonated 15 people and sent thousands of emails to 43-year-old Kimberley Baker.

Dove carried out the scheme against Baker, all while they were so close that Dove became Baker's main bridesmaid.

When Baker said her dream was to work in children's services, Dove falsely claimed to be an adoption worker.