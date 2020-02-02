Global  

Get Up, Stand Up: Iraqi Cleric Sadr Tells Followers To End Sit-In

Get Up, Stand Up: Iraqi Cleric Sadr Tells Followers To End Sit-In

Get Up, Stand Up: Iraqi Cleric Sadr Tells Followers To End Sit-In

Reuters reports Populist Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr addressed his followers on Sunday.

Sadr tried to help security forces clear roads blocked during months of sit-in protests.

The cleric called for “day-to-day life” to resume following the appointment of a new prime minister.

Sadr has alternately sided with the anti-government protesters and the Iran-backed political groups they reject.
