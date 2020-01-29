Rigid red lines will hamper EU trade deal - Ireland's Varadkar 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published Rigid red lines will hamper EU trade deal - Ireland's Varadkar Britain and the European Union should not set 'rigid red lines' before trade talks because they could make it more difficult to secure an agreement, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday.

