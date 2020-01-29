Global  

Rigid red lines will hamper EU trade deal - Ireland's Varadkar

Britain and the European Union should not set &apos;rigid red lines&apos; before trade talks because they could make it more difficult to secure an agreement, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday.
