Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs

Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs

Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in Kazakhstan on Sunday, urged the country to press neighboring Beijing over its treatment of Muslim minorities such as Uighurs.

David Doyle reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Alim08533639

Alim RT @MihribanMemet: Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over #Uighurs https://t.co/xdWX4uxWWA 4 minutes ago

Param31

P. Parameswaran RT @Uyghurspeaker: #Pompeo urges #Kazakhstan to press #China over #Uighurs https://t.co/CcYPVeSijh #SaveUyghur #ConcentrationCamps #Never… 15 minutes ago

Imtiazwaziri

Imtiaz Wazir U.S. Secretary of State @SecPompeo has urged Kazakhstan to join Washington in pressing China over its treatment of… https://t.co/14OMNIcCCj 37 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs https://t.co/PR9CLw9kWC https://t.co/uP9qT1JOpL 1 hour ago

Livid2point0

Livid 🤦🏻‍♀️ Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs https://t.co/kmwPCIRDoO 1 hour ago

HasibAlikozai

Hasib D Alikozai RT @VOA_Extremism: Pompeo Urges Kazakhstan to Press China Over Xinjiang Crackdown https://t.co/FO2Xy3f18h 1 hour ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/lCU8sFJxMn 1 hour ago

Grammar_Hero_

Der Elefantenrüssel RT @ReutersChina: Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs https://t.co/YNL0ErldYk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.