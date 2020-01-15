Global  

2020 Dems dash across Iowa in final weekend

2020 Dems dash across Iowa in final weekend

2020 Dems dash across Iowa in final weekend

Democratic presidential candidates dashed across Iowa on Saturday for rallies and speeches with just two days to go before the rural state kicks off the nominating process.

Colette Luke reports.
