2020 Dems dash across Iowa in final weekend

Democratic presidential candidates dashed across Iowa on Saturday for rallies and speeches with just two days to go before the rural state kicks off the nominating process.



Recent related videos from verified sources The Dems debate: War, trade, and a woman in the WH Six Democrats squared off in Iowa Tuesday night, with the issue of war, trade and a woman in the White House taking center stage. It's the final chance for candidates to make their case to a.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:07Published 3 weeks ago Dems Battle In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Des Moines. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:50Published 3 weeks ago