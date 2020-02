5 JROTC programs come together for the Monterey County drill and fitness competition

FIVE "JUNIOR R-O-T-C"PROGRAMS FROMCENTRAL COAST HIGHSCHOOLS CAMETOGETHER IN SOLEDADFOR THE "MONTEREYCOUNTY DRILL ANDFITNESS COMPETITION."SATURDAY THEY DIDMARCHING EXIBITIONSAND WERE TESTED ONFOLLOWING COMMANDSOF A DRILL INSTRUCTUREIN A "DRILL KNOCKOUT."BOTH WINNERS IN THE"DRILL KNOCKOUT" WEREFROM SEASIDE HIGHSCHOOL.THERE WAS ALSOPHYSICAL FITNESSEVENTS INCLUDINGDOING PUSHUPS...CRUNCHES AND A 220METER DASH.##YOU HEARD SOME SCREAM OUTTHERE.

BUT AT THE END OF THE DAYALL OF THEM WIN BECAUSE THEY GOTOUT HERE AND HAD THIS HEALTHYCOMPETITION.THIS IS AN ANNUAL"JUNIOR ROTC" EVENTHEY ROTATE HOSTSCHOOLS EVERY YEAR .##