Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sovereignty over economy: UK's tough stance on post-Brexit trade

Sovereignty over economy: UK's tough stance on post-Brexit trade

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Sovereignty over economy: UK's tough stance on post-Brexit trade

Sovereignty over economy: UK's tough stance on post-Brexit trade

Britain has laid out a tough opening stance for talks with the EU over a post-Brexit trading relationship, despite appeals from business to ensure goods can travel freely across borders.

David Doyle reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sovereignty over economy: UK's tough stance on post-Brexit trade [Video]Sovereignty over economy: UK's tough stance on post-Brexit trade

Britain has laid out a tough opening stance for talks with the EU over a post-Brexit trading relationship, despite appeals from business to ensure goods can travel freely across borders. David Doyle..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:51Published

Johnson, Corbyn square off in UK's final election debate [Video]Johnson, Corbyn square off in UK's final election debate

The final election debate between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn found Johnson facing redoubled attacks, including claims from the Labour leader that the government was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.