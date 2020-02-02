Global  

Spring is coming! Phil the Groundhog sees no shadow

Spring is coming! Phil the Groundhog sees no shadow

Millions of Americans suffering from the winter doldrums can brighten up this weekend as the weather forecast was looking good - at least for the thousands relying on the annual prediction of groundhog &apos;Punxsutawney Phil&apos; in Pennsylvania on Sunday.
