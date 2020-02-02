Spring is coming! Phil the Groundhog sees no shadow 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s - Published Spring is coming! Phil the Groundhog sees no shadow Millions of Americans suffering from the winter doldrums can brighten up this weekend as the weather forecast was looking good - at least for the thousands relying on the annual prediction of groundhog 'Punxsutawney Phil' in Pennsylvania on Sunday.