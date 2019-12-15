Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pep pleased with performance despite defeat

Pep pleased with performance despite defeat

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:22s - Published < > Embed
Pep pleased with performance despite defeat

Pep pleased with performance despite defeat

Pep Guardiola was pleased with Manchester City’s performance despite losing 2-0 to Tottenham on Super Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BangdeYamini

yamini Bangde Frank Lampard speaks on Willy Caballero's performance Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that he was pleased w… https://t.co/E4Igjz8YDH 23 hours ago

CookieFM_

Cookie FM #MUNWOL #MUFC A good performance despite result tonight. Both defences performed admirably. Martial worst player on… https://t.co/YDy9eFyqxG 1 day ago

TudorCourt_

Tudor Court Primary Swimming results are in and despite some amazing performances we suffered from a few Disqualifications on technical… https://t.co/rc1ry95qgZ 2 days ago

merseysportlive

MerseySportLive 💬 | Tranmere boss Micky Mellon was pleased with his side's performance despite Sunderland defeat... https://t.co/rp33ilB4c6 3 days ago

monique_archery

Monique Pascall 26/1/20 - Staffordshire County Indoor- First competition of the year and a very successful one for the club, with a… https://t.co/GFLxZpp8Bt 1 week ago

LiamRyderWTFC

Liam Ryder RT @WhitbyTownFC: 📰 | Chris Hardy has praised the reaction of his side as they put in a decent showing against @theyellows in the second ha… 1 week ago

WhitbyTownFC

Whitby Town FC 📰 | Chris Hardy has praised the reaction of his side as they put in a decent showing against @theyellows in the sec… https://t.co/0Ju3xnn8GY 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep: A good victory [Video]Pep: A good victory

Pep Guardiola was pleased his side reacted well to their defeat to Manchester United with a comfortable 3-0 win at Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.