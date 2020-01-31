When Will You Get Your Tax Refund?

Once you file your taxes you might wonder when you'll get your refund.

Sign in to TurboTax.com one to two days after you e-file to see your efile status.

Once your return shows us Accepted, you can start tracking your refund.

To track your federal refund visit irs.gov/refunds and follow the steps on the website.

Nine out of ten people who e-filed get their federal refund within three weeks.

If you send your taxes in the mail the IRS asks that you wait four weeks before looking up your refund status.

The best way to track your state refund is by going to the states tax website.

Sign into TurboTax and search for state refund.

Select how do I track my state refund and choose your state.

It can take a couple of days for the IRS and states to update your refund status on their website.

Don't worry if your refund status doesn't show up right away.

Just try again in a day or two.

