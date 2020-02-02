Michelle Phan Fights Back Against Racist Comments

After the Wuhan coronavirus broke out, Michelle Phan tweeted her response to racist comments she received.

According to Business Insider, someone asked her online why do Asians eat animals dead or alive.

Phan responded: “Why do you settlers give out smallpox infected blankets to Native Americans, wiping out 95% of their population?" The beauty YouTuber and entrepreneur then continued to receive more hateful, racist comments.