High School Wrestling Wrestling is here.. 10 area schools convening at the crawley center this afternoon in pursuit of a sectional title.. Spoiler alert.. This year's harrison squad.. Really good again.. The raiders completing a ninth straight sectional title as a team this afternoon.. Six different harrison wrestlers crowned sectional champions individually.. Aj poindexter remaining undefeated this season with a pin in the 145 pound weight class.. Carlos perez doing the same in the 160 pound class.. Attica's jorden douglass continues his incredible high school career.. The senior caps off his fourth sectional title.. A career sweep for him.. His teammate jack hargan remains undefeated in the 195 pound class.. And lafayette jeff's kayden sowders wins the 285 pound class with a pin.. We will have a complete list of today's winners and the team results on our website.. Wlfi dot com..



