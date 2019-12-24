Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Souness: Not a lot wrong at City

Souness: Not a lot wrong at City

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Souness: Not a lot wrong at City

Souness: Not a lot wrong at City

Graeme Souness believes there are issues for Man City to sort out - but insists it is far from crisis time for Pep Guardiola.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Christmas heroes save local family from scary situation [Video]Christmas heroes save local family from scary situation

It's not unusual for Idaho families to make the trek up to Idaho City during Christmastime, and a lot can go wrong if you're not prepared well enough.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.