Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs.

Pittsburgh Penguins, 02/02/2020
Penguins beat Capitals in 50th game between Crosby, Ovechkin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sidney Crosby got the better of Alex Ovechkin in their 50th regular-season...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



WWETNAFanatic24

RealityTVSportJunkie #NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins defeat Washington Capitals 4-3 - Three Stars of the Game: M. Murray (PIT) L. Eller (WSH) P. Hornqvist (PIT) 29 minutes ago

prunty_tommy

Tommy Prunty RT @trump_nhl: Excellent hockey game taking place in D.C. where the wonderful Washington Capitals are hosting the powerful Pittsburgh Pengu… 48 minutes ago

nhltay21

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: Matt Murray made 29 saves in his first start since Jan. 19 to help the Penguins defeat the Capitals 4-3. Washington forward… 3 hours ago

mattdonders

ᴍᴀᴛᴛ ᴅᴏɴᴅᴇʀs RT @CapitalsHill: Updated season overview & last 10 game stats after the Washington Capitals lose to the Pittsburgh Penguins by a score of… 4 hours ago

CapitalsHill

🏒 Updated season overview & last 10 game stats after the Washington Capitals lose to the Pittsburgh Penguins by a sco… https://t.co/eROlaCnIkt 4 hours ago

PGH2MD15

Rich RT @SportsAviation: 🏒 Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) 🆚 Washington Capitals (W 4-3) ⏭️ Tampa Bay Lightning (Thurs.) ✈️ BSK392 | N738MA | B7… 6 hours ago

SportsAviation

Sports + Aviation 🏒 Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) 🆚 Washington Capitals (W 4-3) ⏭️ Tampa Bay Lightning (Thurs.) ✈️ BSK392 | N738MA… https://t.co/57XhcUVHE4 7 hours ago

kate_spinelli

Kate Spinelli Ok but like who cares who won the super bowl the best thing yesterday to come out of sports was the Pittsburgh Peng… https://t.co/WmMbgdXuAd 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights [Video]Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals, 01/31/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights [Video]Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 01/31/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:42Published

