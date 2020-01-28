China To US On Offer Of Help With Coronavirus: No Thanks

Global  

China has been more transparent about the coronavirus than it has been in previous crises.

That's according to White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien, who said as much in an interview on Sunday.

So far the Chinese have been more transparent certainly than in past crises and we appreciate that.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien Interview, CBS’ “Face the Nation” But Reuters reports Beijing has not yet accepted a U.S. offer of help to contain the epidemic.
