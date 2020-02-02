Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine.

Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine.

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine.

Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine.

President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner told spoke with CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday.

Zakaria challenged him to explain conditions that the Trump administration plan sets for Palestinians before it will allow them to form a state.

President Donald Trump describes it as a "realistic two-state solution," but it caters to nearly every major Israeli demand.

It was also immediately rejected by Palestinians.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine.

Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.||.

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

politricks_1

Politricks As Usual (Kushner: Palestine Doesn&#39;t Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine.) - https://t.co/UotIqRwIof https://t.co/bSRwYEGw0q 3 days ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine.: https://t.co/3zzOVcQ342 #DonaldTrump 3 days ago

RobinFEsco

The Robinator @RepRashida Trump peace plan: Screw you Palestine, we’ll just let Israel take what they want. Oh yeah... here’s a l… https://t.co/W0BjftWWIn 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine. [Video]Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine.

President Donald Trump&apos;s senior adviser Jared Kushner told spoke with CNN&apos;s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.