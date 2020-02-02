Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine.

President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner told spoke with CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday.

Zakaria challenged him to explain conditions that the Trump administration plan sets for Palestinians before it will allow them to form a state.

President Donald Trump describes it as a "realistic two-state solution," but it caters to nearly every major Israeli demand.

It was also immediately rejected by Palestinians.