Streatham terror attack: what we know so far

Streatham terror attack what we know so far Two stabbed in a terrorist attack believed to be ‘Islamist-related’.Two people have been stabbed in a terrorist attack in south London which police believe to be “Islamist-related”.Scotland Yard said armed officers shot dead a man as part of a “proactive Counter Terrorism operation” on Streatham High Road that unfolded at 2pm on Sunday.

Three victims were taken to a south London hospital, with one man’s condition said to be life-threatening and one woman being treated for non-life threatening injuries.