Streatham terror attack: what we know so far

Streatham terror attack: what we know so far

Streatham terror attack: what we know so far

Streatham terror attack what we know so far Two stabbed in a terrorist attack believed to be ‘Islamist-related’.Two people have been stabbed in a terrorist attack in south London which police believe to be “Islamist-related”.Scotland Yard said armed officers shot dead a man as part of a “proactive Counter Terrorism operation” on Streatham High Road that unfolded at 2pm on Sunday.

Three victims were taken to a south London hospital, with one man’s condition said to be life-threatening and one woman being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Streatham terror attack: Terror suspect shot dead after two people stabbed

Streatham terror attack: Terror suspect shot dead after two people stabbedThe Metropolitan Police says two people have been hurt after a stabbing in Streatham which is being...
Met Police shoot knifeman dead in Streatham after suspected terror attack

Met Police shoot knifeman dead in Streatham after suspected terror attackPeople have been evacuated from their homes
TeresaMMurphy4

Teresa M Murphy RT @Spanish_Eagles: Boris would be a legend in my book if he interned all these Jihadi scumbags on surveillance. It is long overdue. Strea… 35 seconds ago

Mick_mfc

Mick_MFC RT @NJamesWorld: What we will be told about the #Streatham terror attack in the next couple of days 1. The attacker was known to the polic… 45 seconds ago

pickuptruck82

SP❌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @LTHlondon: #Streatham terror attacker had just been released from prison. He was in for for distributing terrorist material. Well, wha… 2 minutes ago

JonPinnington

Jon Pinnington What a joke!! LIVE: Streatham terror attacker had just been released from prison | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/zlguj9JbHF 3 minutes ago

isitaymeme

Isawissex RT @SkyNews: Streatham terror attack: Terror experts explain what police will do now https://t.co/Ky6S0tQf4X 4 minutes ago


Streatham 'terror incident' eyewitness [Video]Streatham 'terror incident' eyewitness

The Metropolitan Police have shot dead a man following a terrorist-related incident in Streatham, south London in which two people were injured. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack [Video]Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack

Local Lambeth councillor and Green LamParty co-leader Jonathan Bartley says the community is ‘shocked and devastated’ by the attack. He also speculated over what police may have known beforehand..

